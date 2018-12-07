State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STBZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 177,699 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 136.4% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. State Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $905.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.