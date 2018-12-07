State Street (STT) Price Target Cut to $80.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of STT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 212,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,654. State Street has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in State Street by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 36,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in State Street by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

