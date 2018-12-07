Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,571 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 72,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,002.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021,069.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

