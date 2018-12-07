SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 32.2% This Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $24,786.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000807 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001921 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000664 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

