Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.98

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 9799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.26 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $311,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 582,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

