Stephen Kaufer Sells 60,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Stephen Kaufer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Kaufer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 30th, Stephen Kaufer sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $2,387,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,536,100.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Stephen Kaufer sold 90,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,462,300.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 246,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,034. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/stephen-kaufer-sells-60000-shares-of-cargurus-inc-carg-stock.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.