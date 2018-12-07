Stephens Raises Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Price Target to $105.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target raised by Stephens from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $139,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $602,019.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $224,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.