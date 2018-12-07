Steve Barber Acquires 50,000 Shares of AA PLC (AA) Stock

AA PLC (LON:AA) insider Steve Barber bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($54,880.44).

Steve Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 16th, Steve Barber bought 50,000 shares of AA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($68,600.55).

AA stock opened at GBX 83.74 ($1.09) on Friday. AA PLC has a one year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AA to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of AA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.60 ($1.26).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

