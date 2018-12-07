Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 7,139 Shares of Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hexcel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 216,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

