Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/stevens-capital-management-lp-purchases-new-holdings-in-treehouse-foods-inc-ths.html.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.