Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $26.36. Approximately 2,744,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,955,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,122,000 after purchasing an additional 642,540 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 315,101 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

