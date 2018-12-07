Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 466 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Standpoint Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 7.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

