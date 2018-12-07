Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Akorn Call Options (AKRX)

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,251 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,283 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Akorn to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akorn by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn by 83.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Akorn in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akorn by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $5.59 on Friday. Akorn has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $165.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

