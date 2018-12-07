Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Radware (RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,526 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,531% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,966,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,628,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,723,000 after purchasing an additional 671,149 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 155.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 26.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,027,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 217,858 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $996.94 million, a P/E ratio of -189.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

