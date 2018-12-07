STR (STRI) & XsunX (XSNX) Head-To-Head Review

XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) and STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XsunX and STR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XsunX -1,166.78% N/A -12,398.26% STR -40.86% -18.67% -15.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XsunX and STR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XsunX 0 0 0 0 N/A STR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

XsunX has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of XsunX shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of STR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XsunX and STR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XsunX $1.17 million 0.75 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A STR $13.54 million 0.45 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

XsunX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STR.

Summary

STR beats XsunX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XsunX

XsunX, Inc. engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. It also offers various energy production and management technologies; and energy storage systems comprising lithium batteries, charge/discharge controls, and demand charge management software products. It serves commercial and residential solar PV markets. The company was formerly known as Sun River Mining Inc. and changed its name to XsunX, Inc. in September 2003. XsunX, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Aliso Viejo, Colorado.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers. Its encapsulants can be used in crystalline silicon and thin-film solar modules. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut. STR Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Zhen Fa New Energy (U.S.) Co., Ltd.

