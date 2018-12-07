Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 164 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the third quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 85,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

In related news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 20,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,832,342.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,898,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,784. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 210,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

