Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $112,000 Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,377,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,850,440,000 after purchasing an additional 878,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,224,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,571,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,048,000 after purchasing an additional 193,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. 163,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,568. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 79.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/strategic-wealth-partners-ltd-has-112000-stake-in-southern-co-so.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.