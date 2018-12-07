StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $820,031.00 and approximately $2,835.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,000,709,914,978 coins and its circulating supply is 9,240,478,741,524 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.