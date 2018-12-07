Stryker (SYK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stryker outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its flagship Mako Total Knee platform, which drove its core Orthopaedic segment. In fact, the company witnessed solid growth in Mako robot installations in recent times. Surging domestic sales is another positive. Moreover, solid performance in emerging markets and Europe paints a bright picture. Solid expansion in operating margin is encouraging as well. A raised guidance for 2018 buoys optimism. On the flip side, Stryker’s gross margin has been declining. Total debt on the balance sheet remains unchanged, adding to the company’s woes. The Trauma & Extremities business had moderate growth lately as it was affected by softness in the market and product supply issues. Stiff competition is likely to mar Stryker’s prospects.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $172.44 on Monday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $146.80 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 22,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 12.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

