Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.81

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 5629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $62,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,066,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

