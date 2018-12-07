Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Independent Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,096.01.

AMZN opened at $1,699.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,151.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,842 shares of company stock valued at $42,513,241. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

