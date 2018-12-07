Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Director Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 1,000 Shares

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 376,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,955. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

