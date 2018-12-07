Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Shares Bought by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,425 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $49,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 750,394 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 301,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. GARP Research raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SU traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 135,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

