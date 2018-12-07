Sunoco LP (SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Sunoco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 798,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,608,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 450,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,292. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.10%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.