Sunrun Inc (RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $89,951.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 110,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,701.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,135,689 shares of company stock worth $43,598,723 and sold 741,193 shares worth $10,738,892. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sunrun by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. 62,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,069. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.06 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

