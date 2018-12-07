SunTrust Banks Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Longbow Research began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

WH stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

