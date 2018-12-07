SunTrust Banks Downgrades TESARO (TSRO) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

TSRO has been the topic of several other reports. Cann reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TESARO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.18.

TSRO opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. TESARO has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.49.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The business had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TESARO will post -10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TESARO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TESARO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,337 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,139,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,361 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in TESARO by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,931,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,457 shares during the last quarter.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

