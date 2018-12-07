SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Bought by Cleararc Capital Inc.

Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.4% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STI. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

