SunTrust Banks Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLCA. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Saturday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.05%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,183.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford B. Casper purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $351,745.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after acquiring an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,766,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,005,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,750,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,592,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,652,000 after acquiring an additional 898,905 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

