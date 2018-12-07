Superior Energy Services (SPN) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.45.

SPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $772.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $109,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $195,000.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

