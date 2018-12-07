Swiss National Bank Invests $890,000 in Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Retail Value as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $113,597.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $29.02 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

