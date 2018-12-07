T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $189,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Position Raised by Fmr LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-position-raised-by-fmr-llc.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.