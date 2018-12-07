Tableau Software (DATA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) in a report issued on Monday morning. Bank of America currently has a $140.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DATA. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. First Analysis raised shares of Tableau Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.41.

DATA stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.36. Tableau Software has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $129.28.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tableau Software will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $76,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $153,746.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $209,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,411.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240,848 shares of company stock worth $140,158,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 4,138.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tableau Software in the third quarter valued at $138,971,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 61.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 959,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after acquiring an additional 366,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,168,000 after acquiring an additional 348,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,720,000 after acquiring an additional 299,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

