Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $37,250.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,479.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $382,352. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

