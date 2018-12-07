Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. CLSA set a $8.00 target price on Tarena International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of TEDU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 1,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,233. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Tarena International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

