Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Swedbank bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Target by 54.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,899,000 after purchasing an additional 717,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 411.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 559,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

TGT stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

