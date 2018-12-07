TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 47693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TDH (PETZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tdh-petz-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-80.html.

TDH Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETZ)

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products for dogs and cats, as well as non-food items.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TDH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.