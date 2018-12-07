Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $564,000 Holdings in SM Energy Co (SM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 340.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $311,000.

NYSE:SM opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

