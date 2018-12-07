Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter worth $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $252,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $310,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $40.27 on Friday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,027.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director David P. Tomick purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.83 per share, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,700 shares of company stock worth $470,881. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

