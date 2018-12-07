TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,255 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 4,523,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,904,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,418,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,332,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,527,000 after purchasing an additional 393,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.24.

NYSE FTI opened at $21.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

