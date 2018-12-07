Tellurian Inc (TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.19). Tellurian posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 55,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,352. Tellurian has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares in the company, valued at $208,120,227.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 730,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

