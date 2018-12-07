Tenneco Inc (TEN) Receives $55.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Tenneco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 549,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,237. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tenneco’s payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

