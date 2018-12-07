Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,863,034,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Tesla by 24,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 349,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FIX restated a “positive” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.85.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $360,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock worth $9,029,040. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.94. 258,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $387.46. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tesla-inc-tsla-shares-sold-by-strategic-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.