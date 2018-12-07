Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 16463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTPH. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.69.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 432.40%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 143,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 884,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-ttph-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-70.html.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.