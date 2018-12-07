TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) will report $13.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.42 million. TheStreet posted sales of $15.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full-year sales of $52.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 million to $52.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.93 million, with estimates ranging from $55.75 million to $56.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TheStreet.

Get TheStreet alerts:

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. TheStreet had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million.

Separately, B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Jay C. Hoag sold 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TheStreet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TheStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TheStreet by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TheStreet by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TheStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.52. TheStreet has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TheStreet (TST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.