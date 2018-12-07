TheStreet Lowers Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARCI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

