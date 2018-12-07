TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $175.00

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 74736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.38).

A number of research firms have commented on TIFS. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (down previously from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TI Fluid Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TI Fluid Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.83 ($4.39).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

