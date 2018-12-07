Timken Co (TKR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Timken were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 14.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Timken by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Timken by 11.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 16.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.88. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.05 per share, with a total value of $205,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,808.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

