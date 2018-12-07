Titan Mining Corp (TI) Director Richard William Warke Purchases 188,100 Shares of Stock

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) Director Richard William Warke bought 188,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,100.00.

Richard William Warke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Richard William Warke bought 412,800 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$454,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Richard William Warke bought 100 shares of Titan Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$119.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Richard William Warke purchased 200,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Richard William Warke purchased 10,900 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,753.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Richard William Warke purchased 7,400 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,028.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Richard William Warke purchased 5,000 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Richard William Warke purchased 184,500 shares of Titan Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,400.00.

Shares of TI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.95. 222,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,652. Titan Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C($0.39) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Corp will post 0.129999998737864 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

