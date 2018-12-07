Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.29. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4923151 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 878.37% and a negative net margin of 168.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sunil Bhonsle bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 435,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,894.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Rubin bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 556,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,079.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,000. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.66% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

